Estaban 'Armando' Gil Duarte

Estaban 'Armando' Gil Duarte Obituary
Estaban "Armando" Gil Duarte, age 78 made his transition on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. A Cuba native and resident of New Orleans since 1984. Husband of the late "Madrina" Sonia Vega. Also survived by two sons, one daughter, two grandchildren and over 50 godchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Littlejohn Funeral Home, 2163 Aubry Street beginning 10 am. Parlor visitation 9 am until service time. Entombment St. Louis # 1 Cemetery. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019
