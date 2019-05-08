The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Estell Harrang Badger

Estell Harrang Badger Obituary
Estell Harrang Badger entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the age of 79. She was a native of Gretna, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Estell was a retired employed with the Jefferson Parish School System. Beloved wife of late Leo Badger Sr. Devoted mother of Lana B. Rousell, Leonell B. Robinson, Lori B. Hawkins, Darvin A. Badger, and the late Ron C. Badger, and Leo Badger Jr. Daughter of the late Reverend Louis and Lillian Williams Harrang. Sister of the late Jessemae Cole, Dolores Lambert, Helen Swing, Alfred Harrang, and Marion Roy. Sister in law of Benjamin (Eulanda) Badger and Helen Davis. Godmother of Bryon Lambert and Stanford Boudreaux. Best friend of Lillian Howard, also survived by 18 grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Regular Baptist Church and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration at Regular Baptist Church 901 5th St. Gretna LA on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor T.A. Hodge officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: New Hope Cemetery-Gretna, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 10, 2019
