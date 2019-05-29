|
Mrs. Ester Lee Bernard passed away at her home on May 16, 2019 at the age of 92. She is survived by her 4 daughters: Marilyn, Tracy, Rose, and Cheryl. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Bernard is preceded in death by her husband Ernie, her sons: Leon and Ernie, Jr., and her daughters: Audrey, Doris and Lynette. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, June 1, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Battle Ground Baptist Church, 2241 Flood St, New Orleans, LA 70117. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Eric Dorsey, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019