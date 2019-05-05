Esther Catherine Bosco was born in Saint Rose, Louisiana on May 2, 1924 to the late Joseph and Lena Nellie Bosco. She is preceded by her siblings, Ester Migliore, Rose Migliore, Lena Migliore, Sarah Migliore, Josephine Tamburello, Samuel Bosco, Angelina Chiasson, Frank Bosco, Angelo Bosco, and Corinne Bosco. Esther was the devoted godmother to her godchildren, Antoinette Downs, Marvin Haydel, Sybil Schneider, Linda Straughan, and Kathy Woulfe. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. After moving to Destrehan, Esther created a prayer room in her home, where she spent her time praying for the requested intentions of her family and friends. She was a devoted Catholic and extremely faithful. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 13396 River Rd. Destrehan, LA, on Monday, May 6, 2019 beginning at 9 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 5 to May 6, 2019