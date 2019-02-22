Esther Morris Clesi, 95, died peacefully at her home in Kenner, on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and May Dorsey Morris; sister of the late Augustine Morris Giarratano (Dominic); beloved wife of the late Michael F. Clesi; loving mother of Carol Clesi Peraino (Salvatore) and Diane Clesi Garcia (Servando, III "Sonny"); grandmother of Farrell J. Chatelain, Jr. (Elizabeth), Lisa Garcia Schwing (Gavin), Servando "Sean" C. Garcia, IV (Page), and the late Angelle Marie Chatelain; great grandmother of Alexander M. Vanbeber, Harris G. Schwing, Hayden M. Schwing, Farrell J. Chatelain, III, Quinn Garcia, Ava C. Schwing, and Isabella C. Garcia; and aunt of Frank Giarratano (Gloria) and Nicholas Giarratano. Esther was born and raised in New Orleans, and was a resident of Kenner for the last five years. She was a member of the Doubloon Club, and was an avid collector of Mardi Gras doubloons. Esther was a devotee of Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos, and was a recipient of many miracles through his intercession. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home (in Metairie Cemetery), 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1:00PM. A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. To view and sign the guest book, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary