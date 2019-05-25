Esther Ruth W. "Who Dat" Bell entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 81. She was a native of Woodville, Mississippi and a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana for many years. She was a dedicated Parishioner of St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church for 50 years where she served as the former President of the Altar Society, President of the Ladies Sodality, a Member of the Environment Ministry and a member of St. Theresa Little Flower Court #52 for 44 years. In 2003 Esther received the Order of The St. Louis Medallion Award. In 2016 she was featured in the Clarion Herald, the official newspaper for the Archdiocese of New Orleans expressing her love for The Blessed Mother. She also loved her New Orleans Saints Football Team "Who Dat." She is the beloved daughter of the late Audrey Williams, Sr. and Esther Monroe Williams. Loving mother of Diane Stephenson (Ronald Sr.), Anthony Williams Sr. (Zandra) and Dymphna S. Bell. Sister of Mary N. Bibbins, Helen Hickerson (Roosevelt), Florence Foster (Vincent Sr.), Dorothy Anthony (Edward Sr.), Patricia Smith (Larry), Charlie Dunbar, (Bertha), Randy Williams (Idell) and the late Grace Walton (Joseph), Audrey L. Williams, Jr. and Windell Williams. Grandmother of Shalita Williams, Melissa Stephenson, Anthony Williams. Jr., Joshua Williams and Ronald Stephenson, Jr. Great grandmother of Nevaeh Williams and the late Anthony L. Williams III. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Priest and Parishioners of St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church (formerly Holy Ghost Catholic Church) are invited to attend the Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church 2015 Louisiana Ave. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery 4000 Norman Mayer Ave, NOLA. Professional services entrusted Majestic Mortuary 504-523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 28, 2019