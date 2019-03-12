|
|
Ethel Cepriano Davenport passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 82. Born June 3, 1936 in Myrtle Grove, Louisiana to the late Salvador and Georgina Cepriano. Devoted wife of fifty years to the late Bobby J. Davenport. Cherished mother of Gary Lubag (Jodie Lubag), Bobby Davenport Jr. (Heidi Davenport), Laura Smith (Robert Smith), Salvador Davenport and the late Micheal Davenport (Donna Davenport). Cherished grandmother of Gary Lubag Jr., Wendy Major, Melissa Lubag, Rachel Lombas, Chase Lubag, Katie Davenport, Angel Davenport, Ashley Varnado, Tina Smith, Robert Smith Jr., April Betz, Micheal Davenport Jr. and Mindy Davenport. Great grandmother of Logan Major, Kylie Major, Patricia Lubag, Emily Lubag, Layla Lubag, Rylan Williamson, Bentley Schouest, Morgan Varnado, Violet Varnado, Angel Ness, Rickey Mamolo, Leah Mamolo, Nick Mamolo Jr., Somer Mamolo, Micheal Davenport III, Mackenzi Davenport, Madison Smith and Cassidy Smith. Sister of George Cepriano, Eleanor Roux, Ernest Cepriano, Julie Schieffler, Thelma Pope and the late Narciso Cepriano. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services being held at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, located at 5101 Westbank Expressway in Marrero, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:00pm until 9:00pm and again Saturday morning from 10:00am until 11:00am. Mass will be at 11:00am. Interment to follow at St. Pius X in Crown Point. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019