Ethel 'Angelina' Green was born on November 26, 1932 to the late Frank and Ethel Richards. On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, Angelina peacefully departed to eternal rest at the age of 86 surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Green Sr.; grandsons, Darwin and Atiba Green; one brother, Frank Richards Jr.; four sisters, Augeritta Green, Francis Johnson, Pauline and Geneva Richards; and son-in-law, Alfred LaBostrie Jr. She leaves to cherish her most precious memories her four children, Deborah, William Jr., and Dinetta Green and Delerna LaBostrie.; grandchildren; great grandchildren; great great grandchildren; one sister, Joyce Ann Jackson; one aunt, and a host of other family and friends. Angelina will be deeply missed by Latasha LaBostrie. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Mass on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church 411 N. Rampart St. NOLA for 10:00 am. Interment is in Providence Memorial Park. Visitation begins at 9:00am in the church. CHARBONNET-LABAT-GLAPION.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019