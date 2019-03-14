A resident of Belle Rose, Ethel Alsay departed this life on March 6, 2019 at the age of 83. Visiting 9am, Saturday March 16, 2019 at Cannon Baptist Church, Plattenville until religious services at 11am. She leaves to cherish her memories four daughters; Carmen White, Savannah (Charles) Franklin, Paulette Alsay and Paula Skidmore, 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Horace Alsay, parents Steven and Effie Fredericks, 1 granddaughter, 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Arrangements entrusted to Demby & Son Funeral Home. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-9534
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019