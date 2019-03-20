The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Rhodes Funeral Home
3933 Washington Ave
New Orleans, LA 70125
Ethel Rachel Jones peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on March 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Jones, parents, Edna and Edward Rachal, Sr., siblings, Edward Rachal, Jr., Gabe Rayfield and daughter Earlena Washington. She is survived by her children, Danny Rachal, Debra Oatis (Lonnie), Julius, Aubrey, Cheryl and Kenneth Jones. Also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 6828 Chef Mentuer Highway, New Orleans, LA on March 23, 2019, Father Arockiam Arcokiam, SVD officiating. Visitation 9:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial following recitation of the Rosary at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Mount Olivet Mausoleum, 4000 Norman Meyer Avenue. New Orleans, LA. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her honor to the St. Paul the Apostle Living Center.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019
