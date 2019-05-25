|
Ethel Robin Decoud (Lil Sister) entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Houston TX, at the age of 93. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters Barbara Saleem and Khaleelah Puray; sons Earl and Melvin Decoud, her sister Lois Robin; daughters-in-law Lisa and Pat. Ethel enjoyed one-hundred grandchildren; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Ethel is preceded in death by her husband George Decoud, son George Jr.; parents Albert Robin Sr. and Rosa Milton Robin; brothers Albert Jr., Ralph, Alvin, Raymond, and Burnell; sisters Vera, Velma, and Beverly; grandson Roland, and son-in-law Ronald. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Charbonnet Family Services, 9200 I-10 Service Road, New Orleans, LA, at 11:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 9:00 A.M. Interment, Mt. Olivet, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook Online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors, (504)581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 28, 2019