Ethel "Juanita" Smith, September 12, 1925 – June 13, 2019, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ettie Cleo Sebren, and brother, Walter P. Cartier. She was married to her husband of 61 years, the late Herbert D. Smith. She is survived by her children, Virginia Maples, of Temple, TX, Charlotte Hancock, of St. Rose, and Ronald Hess (Mary), of Kenner, as well as her grandchildren, David Moss and Hannah Hess Pope, great-grandchildren, Sandra Maples, Brittney Hastings, Clayton Hastings and Joshua Pope, great-great grandchildren, Ginger and C.J. Evans, and niece, Georgia Ann Cloy. Juanita was a long-time resident of Metairie, LA. She attended Mid-City Baptist Church for years. Before her passing, she was a resident of Peristyle Residences (Lakeview), where she received excellent care. Juanita's many talents included cooking, gardening, and painting. When she was a young girl, she played the trumpet in the Salvation Army Band. Juanita was a woman who prayed and read her Bible daily. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Brookhaven, MS, at Damascus Baptist Church, 3385 Choctaw Road, Brookhaven, MS, 39601. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, 7200 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA, 71203. Please share memories or condolences at www.muhleisen.com.