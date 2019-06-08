Ethel V. Crump passed away peacefully at her home in New Orleans East on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 85. Mother of Kevin Dunnaway (Darlene), Giselle M. Coleman-Larkins (Milton), Ricky Crump (Sylvia), Denise Smith, Frank Crump (Antoinette), Brent Crump, Kechia McSwain-Dicks (Willie), Noel Crump (Theva). Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Olga Blandin Crump and son-in-law, Kelvin McSwain Sr. Grandmother of 19. Great grandmother of 21. Sister of Evelyn Lockett, Mary Jackson, Carol Anderson, Charlotte Hughes, Michael Crump, and the late Frank Crump, Celina Williamson, Lucille Beaulieu, Joseph Crump, and Cleo Terrell. Ethel loved sewing, praying the rosary, and playing cards with her family. She was also a frequent visitor of Boomtown Casino. She worked as a seamstress for Bunk's. During her lifetime, she has been a parishioner of Corpus-Christi Epiphany, Annunciation, and St. Maria Gorretti Catholic Church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Maria Gorretti Catholic Church, 7300 Crowder Blvd in New Orleans on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11 AM. Visitation will begin at 9 AM. Burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 400 Norman Mayer Avenue. To view and sign the Funeral Guest Book online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary