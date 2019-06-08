Ethel Veronica Crump was born on October 24, 1933 to the late Frank and Olga Blandin Crump. She entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 85. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Saint Raymond Catholic Church. Ethel received her education at St. Raymond Catholic School and St. Mary's Academy High School. She worked as a seamstress for Bunk's Sewing Factory for many years. Ethel has been a parishioner of Corpus-Christi Catholic Church, Annunciation Catholic Church and St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church. She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Kevin Dunnaway (Darlene) of Lewisville, Texas, Giselle M. Coleman-Larkins (Milton) of New Orleans, LA, Ricky Crump (Sylvia) of New Orleans, LA, Denise Smith, of New Orleans LA, Frank Crump (Antoinette) of Ontario California, Brent Crump of New Orleans, LA, Kechia M. Dicks (Willie) of Sumter, SC, and Noel Crump (Theva) of New Orleans, LA.; her 4 sisters Evelyn Lockett, Mary Jackson, Carol Anderson, Charlotte Hughes and her brother Michael Crump; 19 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren, and a host of Nieces, Nephews, family and friends. Preceded in death by her siblings Frank Crump, Celina Williamson, Lucille Beaulieu, Joseph Crump and Cleo Terrell and also her son in law Kelvin J. McSwain Sr. Ethel enjoyed having her family and friends over for the holidays, birthdays or any occasion. She opened her heart and kitchen to all. She did not let a day go by without saying her rosary. She also enjoyed family outings and playing cards with her children and family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Maria Gorretti Catholic Church, 7300 Crowder Blvd in New Orleans on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11 AM. Visitation will begin at 9 AM. Burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 400 Norman Mayer Avenue. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary