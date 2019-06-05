Eugene Bankston passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rose Mary Simon Bankston Leon and Herbert Bankston Sr.; 1 brother, Raymond Bankston; 1 sister, Wendy Lewis, and grandmother, Bernice London Simon; brother-in law, Levi Nealy. He is survived by his daughter, Shandreka Colbert; 1 sister, Bernice Nealy; 4 brothers, Herbert Bankston Jr. (Karen), Michael Bankston (Hazel), Kevin Lewis, and Jimmy Lewis; 1 aunt, Patricia Weaver; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 8, 2019, 10:00AM at Professional Funeral Services, 1449 N. Claiborne Ave. NOLA 70116. Minister Reginald Cummings, Officiating. Visitation 9:00AM until service. Interment Holt Cemetery. Services entrusted to the caring staff of Professional Funeral Services, Inc., "Divine, A New Dimension of Service", 1449 N. Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70116, (504) 948-7447.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019