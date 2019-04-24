|
Eugene Lee Cox Jr. passed away on Monday April 22, 2019 at Tulane Medical Center at the age of 52. Son of the Late Eugene Lee Cox Sr. & Jolynn Cox-Ruffin. He is survived by his wife Susana Gittens. Stepson of Wesley Ruffin Jr. Father of Deneatris & Dominique King, Eugene Lee Cox III, JeQuisha (Jasmond) Madison & Kerry Gittens. Brother of Catherine (Edward) Francois, Brian, Roland (Shawanna), Eric, & Christopher (Shanna) Cox. Grandfather of Markeus, Martrello, Makalib, Kezariah, Isiah, Nasia, Keyonna, Syria, Corda & Kerry Jr. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his grandmothers: Catherine Matthews & Geneva Cox; niece Tameika M Francois-Johnson, and great-niece Kajanae Johnson. Family, friends, employees of Lafon Nursing Home, Hula Maes Washteria, Hertz Car Rental, Orleans Parish School, US Postal Service, Harrah's Casino, and G.W. Carver are invited to attend his Homegoing Celebration on Saturday April 27, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans LA, 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a m. Pastor Eddie Ward, officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Park, Metairie, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019