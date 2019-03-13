|
|
Eugene Robin, Sr., of Marrero, LA passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was born on October 9, 1938 in Leonville, LA to Theodore and Laura Belle (Mistric) Robin. Eugene is survived by his children Nancy Robin Bernard (Rodney), Ronda Robin England (Danny, Sr.), Troy Robin (Margaux) and Eugene Robin, Jr. (Melissa); and grandchildren Courtney England, Danny England, Jr., Shawn England, Alyssa Robin, Carly Bernard, Jace Robin, Kaylee Robin, Sebastian Bernard, Kinsley Robin, Grant Robin and Graham Robin. He is also survived by his sisters Anna Robin Stelly and Elaine Robin Daigrepont and numerous nieces and nephews. Eugene is preceded in death by his beloved wife Diana Daigrepont Robin and his brother Hilton Robin, Sr. A native of Leonville, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA for over 40 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at NorthShore Worship Center, 1041 Ronald Reagan Hwy, Covington, LA 70433 on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation at the church on Saturday beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow the services in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington, LA. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019