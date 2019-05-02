On Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 3:00 a.m., Eula Mae Stewart Washington entered into eternal rest at the age of 82. She was a native of Kenner, LA and a resident of New Orleans, LA. Loved by many Eula was a retired educator from Jefferson Parish School System and a faithful member of Little Zion Baptist Church, New Orleans, LA. She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Jackson and Alfreda Rogers; brothers, Louis Stewart (Gloria) and Romales Stewart (Mathilda); one sister-in-law Lillian Stewart and one godchild Geweldn Clay. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastor, officers and member of Little Zion Baptist Church, New Orleans, LA are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Little Zion Baptist Church, 3231 Audubon St., New Orleans, LA 70125. Rev. Walter Hardy Jr., Pastor Officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment: Love and Charity Cemetery, Kenner, LA. Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson, River Ridge, LA in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019