Eulalia "Lala" Barger passed away at her residence in Mandeville on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She was 89 years of age. Lala was the former wife of the late Dwight Barger; loving mother of the late Sharon Barger Braselman (surviving husband: David Braselman); and grandmother of Raymond, Riana, and Matthew Braselman. She is also survived by siblings, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Refugio Rabago and Josefa Delatore. Lala was a resident of the Windsor Senior Living Community in Mandeville, where she was beloved and made to feel like family. The Windsor staff also awarded her Volunteer of the Year. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Lala's nurse, Alden Tryforos, for her care and compassion over the last year. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans (in Metairie Cemetery), on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00AM. A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 10:00AM. Interment will follow at All Saint's Mausoleum. To view and sign the guest book, visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary