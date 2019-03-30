|
|
Eunice Augustine Camel entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Daughter of the late Eugene Camel and Beulah Smallwood Camel. Mother of Cindar, Frank, Clifford, Tramice, Jason Anderson and the late Angel Anderson. Mother-in-law of Tresonga Venible. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend the Funeral Service at D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil Street on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 8:00 am. Interment: Private. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, Gretna, LA. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2019