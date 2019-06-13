Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eunice Young Anderson. View Sign Service Information Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson Inc. 11112 Jefferson Hwy River Ridge , LA 70123 (504)-469-2243 Send Flowers Obituary

Eunice Young Anderson entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 4:14 p.m. She was the daughter of the late Edward Jr. and Esther Young. The wife of the late Michael Anderson. She was an employee of Michelle and Dennis Cousan and Hotel Monteleone and a member of The Original New Orleans Buck Jumpers. She is preceded in death by her son Thomas Young and her brother Birdell Young, Sr. Eunice is survived by her two daughters: Denise Young Cunningham (Terry Queen) and Vanessa Young Duckett (Edward Jr.); 7 grandchildren: Darryl Young, Gregory Bolden, Brian Gaignard, Nicole White, Tracy Knox, Jr., Shauna Bordley and Omar Robertson; her beloved and cherished sister Connie Young; 26 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastor, officers and members of City of Love Church and New Home Ministries are invited to attend the visitation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at The City of Love Church, 8601 Palmetto St., New Orleans, LA 70118. Bishop Lester Love, Pastor. Elder Torrey Fingal officiating. Interment: On Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Minor Town Cemetery, St. Francisville, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson, River Ridge, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019

