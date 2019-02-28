Eva Wise Moore passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Windsor Quail Valley Post-Acute Healthcare Center in Missouri City, TX at the age of 88. She is survived by her daughter, Trenice Reed (Kenneth) of Texas, her sisters Dorothy Reynolds of Mississippi, Alice Collins of Texas and Helen Stewart of Louisiana, her grandsons Arthur Watson of Florida and Jermain Watson of Georgia (Dianne Moore Watson) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by Joseph Moore, her parents Arthur Son and Mamie Wise, Willie Wise, Clara Parker, Charlean Hamilton, Alvin Wise, Fannie Addison, Dianne Moore Watson. A memorial talk will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Kenner, LA 70062, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:30pm.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019