Evamaria Shows Hall was called to be with the Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the age of 61. A native New Orleanian, Eva was a dedicated mail carrier for the United States Postal Service and a lifelong loyal fan of the New Orleans Saints. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bingo and Rummy with her family and friends and occasionally playing cards and hitting the slots at the casino. She will be forever missed and loved by her family and friends and will proudly carry her memory and cherish her name. Beloved wife of the late Tommy L. Hall Sr. She also joins in heaven her parents, the late Wilmot Raymond Shows, Florine L. Shows and her loving son Tommy L. Hall Jr. Devoted grandmother of Tommy L. Hall III and Peyton N. Hall. Cherished sister of seven siblings; Debra S. Clark (late Darrell), Connie S. Dudenhefer (Eugene), Suzette S. Williams (Lloyd), Cynthia S. Cochran (Jimmy), Marybeth S. Ricouard (Wayne), Maryjo Caruso (Darrell) and Wilmot Shows Jr (June). Eva also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2621 Colonial Blvd., Violet at 12:00 noon. Visitation at the church begins at 10:00am. Interment immediately following at Greenwood Cemetery, New Orleans. Condolences can be posted at www.serenitycovington.com.