Evelyn Bache' Hanscom Frazier was born in New Orleans, LA on September 18, 1929 and returned to her heavenly Father at the age of 89 on May 15, 2019. She is reunited with her father John H.V. Bache Jr., her mother Ena Dauzat Bache Moldon and stepfather Clarence Moldon. Evelyn moved to Pasadena, Texas in 1976 to be closer to her family. Evelyn worked as a bookkeeper and retired in 1991. She was a dedicated member of St. Pius V Catholic Church in Pasadena where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, a Funeral Sacristan and coordinator of the Art & Environment Team. Evelyn loved the color orange, vanilla ice cream and always had a smile on her face. Evelyn is preceded in death by her first husband Leon (Lee) L. Hanscom Jr., her beloved son David M. Hanscom and her second husband John L. Frazier. She is survived by her three daughters, Deborah (Bill, deceased) Miller, Denise (Stephen W.) Hoerner, and Donna (Charles) Alsdorf. She also leaves behind her six loving grandchildren, Stacey Miller, Amy (Michael) McNair, Stephen M. (Sabrina) Hoerner, Lee Ann Marie (C.J.) Harris, Kevin (Roslyn) Alsdorf and Eric Alsdorf, her great grandchildren Alisa Goldsmith, Kaleb, Corbin, Michael II and Sophia McNair all of Pasadena, Texas. There are too many loving friends to name, however Evelyn loved them all and made each of her family and friends feel extremely special. She will be missed by all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a service at 12:15 pm on Monday, May 20, 2019 in J. Garic Schoen Chapel of JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119. Visitation will be from 11:45 am until the service time. Interment will be in Lake Lawn Park Cemetery. To view and sign the register book, visit www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 19 to May 20, 2019