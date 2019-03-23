Evelyn Chetta Jungeblut passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at age 91. She was born in New Orleans to the late Philip and Rita Sciambra Chetta. Evelyn was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Jules J. Jungeblut, Jr. and her son, Gregory J. Jungeblut. Evelyn was a retired employee of Bell South. Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Judy J. Frentz (Dennis) and Diane J. Luminais (Tommy); her son, David P. Jungeblut (Betty); a daughter-in-law, Laura Jungeblut; her grandchildren, Kristen, Keith, Adam, Neal, Grant, Steven, Philip and Katie and 11 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Lois, Valencia, Michelle, Antoinette and the staff of Lakeside Hospice for the excellent care of their mother. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 12 pm with public visitation beginning at 10 am. Service will be followed by interment at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gregory J. Jungeblut Brain Cancer Research Fund at M.D. Anderson. To leave condolences and sign the guestbook online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary