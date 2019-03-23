The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Evelyn Jungeblut
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
Evelyn Chetta Jungeblut


Evelyn Chetta Jungeblut passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at age 91. She was born in New Orleans to the late Philip and Rita Sciambra Chetta. Evelyn was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Jules J. Jungeblut, Jr. and her son, Gregory J. Jungeblut. Evelyn was a retired employee of Bell South. Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Judy J. Frentz (Dennis) and Diane J. Luminais (Tommy); her son, David P. Jungeblut (Betty); a daughter-in-law, Laura Jungeblut; her grandchildren, Kristen, Keith, Adam, Neal, Grant, Steven, Philip and Katie and 11 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Lois, Valencia, Michelle, Antoinette and the staff of Lakeside Hospice for the excellent care of their mother. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 12 pm with public visitation beginning at 10 am. Service will be followed by interment at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gregory J. Jungeblut Brain Cancer Research Fund at M.D. Anderson. To leave condolences and sign the guestbook online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019
