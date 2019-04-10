Evelyn Dauphine Smith Jones (Blue Eyes) went to rest in the bosom of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at her home in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parents Alvin Dauphine and Gloria Gray. She was the devoted wife of Junius Jones, Jr. Dear sister of Gloria Robertson and the late Edward "Eddie" Dauphine, and Loretta Williams. Beloved mother of Nigel Dauphine, Harvey Smith, Alexis Boutan, Aaron Smith, Leon Smith, Franchell Waker, Paula Muse, Paul Smith, Chandra Smith, Kaleigh Smith, Cedric Smith and the late Ronald Dauphine. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Loretta Woodwork. 2 daughters-in-law; Belinda Smith and Valencia Smith. 2 sons-in-law; Darryl Waker and the late Don Boutan, 53 grandchildren, 83 great grandchildren, 18 great great grandchildren, 3 godchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends of the Family. Pastors, Officers and Members of Discipleship Christian Outreach Church, Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Baptist Church, Abundant Life Church, In Time Harvest Church and all Neighboring Churches are invited to attend the funeral service at 9:30 am on Friday August 12, 2019 at New Millennium Ministries Full Gospel Baptist Church. 6900 Martin Drive, The visitation will be from 8:30 am until 9:30 am. Interment: Resthaven Cemetery Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home Please visit www.rhodesfuneralhome.com to share online condolences. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary