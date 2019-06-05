Evelyn Elaine Antoine Rose, a lifelong resident of Plaquemines Parish, departed this life on Thursday morning May 30, 2019 at her home in Homeplace, LA. She was 67 years old. Evelyn was employed as a Para-Professional for many years with the Plaquemines Parish School Board. She was also employed with St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Port Sulphur, LA at the time of her death. Beloved daughter of the late Milton and Evelyn Williams Antoine, Sr. Devoted companion of 36 years to Donald Turner. Beloved mother of Abra (Steven) Vaughn, Tyronne Jr., Terrol (Georgetta), and Ametra Rose. Stepmother of Nathaniel (Ariesha) Tyler. Cherished grandmother of Aubree Vaughn, Tyronne, III and Tesha Rose, Kameron and Kelsea Williams, Alaina and Amyah Rose, Ashton Jones. Step- grandmother to Vincent, Kyle and Kylon Turner, Kynsli and Nathaniel Tyler. Sister of Milton (Shirley) Antoine Jr. and Wilfred (Linda) Antoine Sr. After the passing of her sister, Evelyn raised her sister's children: Gilda Morris, Bridgette Barthelemy, and the late Alton Avist, Jr., as her own. She was also a motherly figure to Harold LaFrance. God mother of Linzey Antoine, Darrell Turner, Woodrow Autmon and Darrell Parker. Evelyn is also survived by several devoted nieces, nephews, cousins' other relatives and devoted friends. She was preceded in death by her late husband Tyronne Rose Sr., her siblings Dolores Turner, Edna Avist, Vernon, Lawrence and Joseph Antoine and god daughter Alegar Gibson. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 28683 Highway 23 Port Sulphur, LA at 11 a.m. Visitation will begin 9:00 a.m. Father Gerard P. Stapleton Celebrant. Entombment will follow in St. Patrick's Mausoleum. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary