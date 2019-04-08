Evelyn Jackson Barthe entered into eternal rest on April 4, 2019 at the age of 97 ½. From her marriage to the late Earl A. Barthe, she leaves to cherish her memory sons Hurchail E. Barthe and Michael A. Barthe; and daughters Shelia A Barthe-Cousin and Eunice Barthe Adams (deceased). Evelyn was the mother-in-law of Faustina Barthe, Juan Cousin, Lorraine Roberts, Linda Miles Barthe (deceased) and Henry Adams (deceased). Grandmother of Gregory Barthe (DeAngela), Alicia Barthe-Prevost (Fiance, Timothy Ward), Revius W. Adams (Nicole), Albert Barthe (Tiffany), Jennifer Barthe and Jaime Barthe. Great-Grandmother of Brett Barthe, Keith Prevost, Jr., Erin Prevost, Ceandra Barthe and Jasmine Barthe. God-Mother of Leon Waters. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Evelyn is predeceased by her parents, Leona Willis Jackson and William Mack Jackson; her sisters Obedie Jackson, Vorice Jackson Waters, Ressie Jackson; and brothers, Pharlie Jackson, Lucus Jackson, Hurchail Jackson, and Ozzie "Ned" Jackson. Relatives, Friends, Staff of the former Pendleton Memorial Methodist Hospital, Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxillary Courts 240 and 330, Rosary Group of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, and Office of Errol Williams Assessor of New Orleans, Staff of The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 10:30 A.M., at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6828 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation begins at 9:00 A.M. Interment, Mount Olivet Mausoleum, New Orleans, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary