Evelyn Korach Gremillion went home to glory on April 26, 2019, at the age of 84. Evelyn was born on October 28, 1934, in Pointe a la Hache, to the late John and Marguerite Jurjevich Korach. A lifelong New Orleanian, Evelyn attended Loyola University and married George Pratt Gremillion in 1956. It was love at first sight, and they welcomed four children before his sudden death in 1964. Evelyn never remarried, but dedicated her life to raising their children in the manner they had planned. She worked for Exchange Oil & Gas for thirty-three years as a Royalty Sales Analyst and concluded her working career with the philanthropic arm of Boo-Ker Oil & Gas. Evelyn loved reading, gardening, classical music, and the opera. However, her primary focus was always her children and family. She was endlessly patient, kind, and compassionate, and led by example, giving of herself to all with whom she came in contact. Evelyn was a great listener, and her quiet nature and open heart bred trust. Family, friends, and caregivers flocked to her for comfort, advice, and a soft shoulder to cry on. Evelyn's ministry was service to all, and she touched countless lives, no matter how briefly they crossed her path. Evelyn's greatest accomplishment was raising four children as a single parent, giving them the best life possible and fostering their faith in Christ and bond with each other. Evelyn is survived by her beloved brother, Warren Korach (Jane), her children, Lisa LeBourgeois (Larry), Peggy Gremillion, David Gremillion (Alita), and Georgann (Annie) Landry (Marty); her precious grandchildren Paul LeBourgeois (Alyssa Prowler), Steven Johnson, Lauren LeBourgeois Rachel (Carlos), Adam Landry, and Sarah Landry, and her great grandchildren Dax Alexander and Zoe Rian Rachel. Evelyn is also survived by fifteen nieces and nephews and numerous great and great great nieces and nephews, all of whom were loved and cherished. Celebrate a life of courage, dignity, love, faith, and service with us. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, 901 Beverly Garden Dr., Metairie, LA 70005. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 1:00 p.m., followed by interment in Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Evelyn's name to St. Angela Medici Catholic Church, 901 Beverly Garden Drive, Metairie LA 70005.