Evelyn Long Arthur passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Donald T. Arthur for 57 years. Loving mother of Debbie Randall (Keith) and the late Diane Arthur. Daughter of the late Webster Long and Julia Michel Long. Sister of Thelma Long, Margie Guillory, Lucille Speziale, Audrey Burke, Webster Long Jr., Walter Long, Julia McGovern and Joyce Schubert. Proud grandmother of Ryan Randall (Catherine). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was born on August 30, 1931 in New Orleans, LA and was a resident of St. Bernard Parish for over 50 years. She was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Chalmette, LA. She will be forever remembered for her love and dedication to her family and deeply missed by all of those whose lives she touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary