Evelyn "Gwen" Pennington went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 79. She was the cherished wife of Fred Walter Pennington for 62 years and the mother of three children: Janice Tyson (Ricky), Leslie Pennington and Kenneth Pennington (Michelle). She is also survived by three grandchildren: Kyle Tyson (Ashleigh), Kaleb Pennington and Donaldson Pennington; her sister, Frances Greggs and numerous nieces and nephews. Gwen was devoted to both her family and her spiritual family at Amazing Love Church. She will be greatly missed. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery.