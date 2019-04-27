Evelyn Valentine Poupart passed away at her home in Waldheim on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the age of 87. She was born in New Orleans, lived her childhood in the Irish Channel, raised her family in Metairie, and lived in Abita Springs since 1974. She was a caring nurse for over 40 years and volunteered with hospice after her retirement. Her love of her grandchildren and family were the most important things to her. She was a loving wife of the late Louis Augustine Poupart Jr. for 54 years. Daughter of the late John and Meta Holmes Wallace. Devoted mother of Thomas C. Poupart and wife Nancy, Timothy A. Poupart and wife Laurie, Terrence L. Poupart and wife Shelia, Susan M. Miller and husband Kevin, Allan J. Poupart, and Caroline A. Kustenmacher and husband Arnold. Sister of Julie Pugh and husband Norman, Rachel O'Rourke, and the late Patricia Evans, John Wallace and Earline Wallace. Loving grandmother of April, Bonnie, Angela, Bertha, Keenan, Christopher, Robert, Jennifer, Bryan, Kimberly and she was preceded in death by one grandson, Barry. She leaves behind 29 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 20370 Smith Rd., Covington, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:00 noon followed by a Celebration of Life at her daughter Susan's house. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the . Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, Covington, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2019