Millet-Guidry Funeral Home
2806 West Airline Highway
LaPlace, LA 70068
(985) 536-7700
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Millet-Guidry Funeral Home
2806 West Airline Highway
LaPlace, LA 70068
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Millet-Guidry Funeral Home
2806 West Airline Highway
LaPlace, LA 70068
View Map
Everett Lamar went to join his grandmother, Vivian Pitre, on Friday, February 1, 2019. He was 59, born in New Orleans and was a resident of Pineville, LA. Beloved son of Sandra Kinney. Stepson of David Kinney. Brother of Lawrence Abadie. Also survived by 3 aunts and 1 uncle. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at Millet-Guidry Funeral Home, 2806 W. Airline Hwy., LaPlace on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment in St. John Memorial Gardens Cemetery. To view or sign the online guest book, please visit www.milletguidry.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019
