Everett Lamar went to join his grandmother, Vivian Pitre, on Friday, February 1, 2019. He was 59, born in New Orleans and was a resident of Pineville, LA. Beloved son of Sandra Kinney. Stepson of David Kinney. Brother of Lawrence Abadie. Also survived by 3 aunts and 1 uncle. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at Millet-Guidry Funeral Home, 2806 W. Airline Hwy., LaPlace on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment in St. John Memorial Gardens Cemetery. To view or sign the online guest book, please visit www.milletguidry.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019