Eygie Simone Davis passed away on Sunday June 9, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana. She attended and graduated from Lutheran High School and attended Cameron College. She brought joy and smiles to each and every person she encountered in her lifetime. People would often comment on how much of a sweet and kind person she was. Eygie lived her life in the same manner from the day she was born until the moment of her final hours; And that was with grace, dignity, and empowerment. Eygie will be missed forever and loved and we will forever be grateful for her presence in our lives. She is survived by her mother Frances Davis; her Daughter Bianca Calvert, one sister, Wendy Davis and two brothers, Dimartino Davis II and Mitchell Davis and survived by other relatives. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Service at D.W. Rhodes Chapel, 3933 Washington Avenue on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am. Interment: St. Patrick Cemetery No 3. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, New Orleans, LA. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary