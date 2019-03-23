The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Faust P. Barron Jr.

Faust P. Barron Jr. Obituary
Faust P. Barron, Jr. passed away at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the age of 76. He was a native and resident of New Orleans, LA. Faust served his country as a member of the United States Navy on the USS Kitty Hawk CVA. He received several commendations for his bravery, which included the Vietnam Service Medal and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. Faust was a retired pipefitter of Avondale Shipyard. Devoted father of Letisha (Daniel, Sr.) Desmares, Tracy Blanchard, and the late Faust P. Barron, III. Loving grandfather of Daniel Desmares, Jr., Gabrielle Desmares, Noah Desmares, and Lindsey Blanchard. Great grandfather of Greyson Blanchard and Skeighlyn Jackson. Son of the late Faust P. Barron, Sr. and Anna Barron. Brother of Karl (Joan) Barron; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Graveside Service at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Road Slidell, LA on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe Street, Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019
