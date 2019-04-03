The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna
Fay Carolyn Sanders Matunda entered into eternal rest at her resident on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the age of 59. She was a native of Napoleonville, LA and a resident of Terrytown, LA. Beloved wife of the late Wilmon Joseph Matunda. Devoted mother of Carlita Walker, Shantel Matunda, Shawanda Matunda, Joshua Matunda, and Shakera Matunda. Daughter of the late Colie and Ruth Sanders. Sister of Donald Sanders and Brenda S. Talbert. Stepsister of Lawrence Francis, Theodore Thomas, and the late Raymond Thomas Sr., also survived by 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of St. Mark Baptist Church, and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at St. Mark Baptist Church 106 Highway 1014 Labadieville, LA on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00a.m. Rev. Lionel J. Green officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. until service time at the above-named church. Interment: St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery-Labadieville, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019
