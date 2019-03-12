Faye Monk-Erwin, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 80. She is survived by her loving daughter, Denise Monk-Simmons (Pat); a grandchild, Desireé Bell-Hillman (Joe); two great-grandchildren, Colton J. Bell, Hunter Bo J. Bell and great-great grandchild Ashton Joseph Bell and her sister, Carolyn Marie Burton, Ira Hodric Caskey (Gloria), Gary Caskey (Francis) and John Caskey (Melissa). She was preceded in death by her husbands, S.E. Bo Monk (1958-1985) and Ralph E. Erwin (1993-2002); her daughter, Desiree Renee Monk, parents, Bert Caskey and Cloys Fay Helleman Caskey; siblings, Margie Lewis. She is also survived by five nieces, six nephews and a number of great-nieces and nephews, her very, very special 2lb. 4 oz. bundle of love and companion, "Miss Effie", her Yorkie. Faye graduated from Homer High School, Homer, LA and was voted best athlete her junior and senior year. She was a life-long sports fan and avid golfer. Upon completing high school, Faye attended Ayers Business School in Shreveport, LA, worked as a bookkeeper and ran Bo Monk Pipe Testing Co. Inc. She later became the owner of Oil and Gas Reports in Hobbs, NM. She was a lifetime member of Women of the Moose and held various positions over the years, she also was active in the Order of the Eastern Star, served as president of the Pink Ladies. She also held positions with the National Wildlife Federation and Ducks Unlimited. Faye volunteered with hospice and worked with the Special Olympics, rode in the Elks parade for over ten years on Mardis Gras Day, was active in her church and was in the Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority. A service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr. in Metairie, LA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am with a service to follow at 11:00 am. An additional service will also be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 Homer, LA. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery in Homer, LA. For information please call (504) 833-3786 and online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary