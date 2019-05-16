Fayer Jones Norman gained her eternal wings on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the age of 84. She was the youngest daughter of the late Richard Jones and Delilah Borden Jones. Loving wife of the late Samuel A. "Buddy" Norman. Her legacy lives on in their children Judit Conde (Noel), Richard Norman (Shely), Barry Norman (Maria), Ritzy Torrez (Alex) and Kelvin Norman (Stacey); her 16 grandchildren and great granddaughter. Also survived by her sisters-in-law Clara Jones, Blanca Jones and many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Alice Dixon (Cosmo), Charles Jones (Christa), Paul Jones, Ludvine Borden (Bumford), Ivy Tatum (Harding), Alberga Jones, Adelaide Page (Robert) and Andy Jones. Fayer was born and raised in Jones Ville Roatan, Honduras and moved to Chalmette, LA in August of 1982. She will be forever remembered as a great mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend and will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all of those whose lives she touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 11:00 AM –2:00 PM. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019