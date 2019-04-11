The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Fayetta 'Peaches' Woods Tate

Fayetta 'Peaches' Woods Tate Obituary
Fayetta "Peaches" Woods Tate entered into eternal rest at West Jefferson Medical Center on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 64. She was a native of Marrero, LA and a resident of Westwego, LA. Fayetta was a graduate of L. W. Higgins High School and a retired painter of Northrop Grumman Shipyard (Avondale). She was the co-founder of the singing group Voices of Praise. Devoted mother of Toshica "Teedy" Monique Clofer Smith (Ronald). Loving grandmother of D'amon "Brittney" Michael Brown and D'Jadaye "Maw Maw" Jasmere Emagene Brown. Daughter of the late Clifford Joseph Woods and Betty Mae Streams Woods. Sister of Lana Mae Woods and the late Shelby Jackson, Betty Jean, Linda Marie Woods, Betty Ann Woods, James Hobbs, Jr., and Alvin Hobbs. Goddaughter of Phillip and Albertha Gullage. Godmother of Joannetha Addison and Mikal Monquie Johnson. Sister-in-love of Jennifer (Frederick) Chopin, Joyce (Vernel) Smith, and Shonda (Randy) Teddy; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The family would like to extended heartfelt thanks to Elaine, Annie, First Lady Carla Antoine, Pastor Pearl (Lawrence, PK) Smith, Josie Cooper, Keishawn, Melanie and Tom. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Greater Mount Calvary Church , Rock of Ages Baptist Church and all neighboring churches; employees of West Jefferson Medical Center, BridgePoint, Ochsner Medical Center, University Medical Center, Wynhoven, St. Margaret's and Colbert are invited to attend the Celebration of Life at Rock of Ages Baptist Church on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00a.m. Pastor Gilbert Barnes, host pastor; Rev. Jerrod Jessie, officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. until service time at the church. Interment: Will be Private. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019
