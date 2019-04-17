Sister Felice McMiller, born March 20, 1917, departed this life and went to her heavenly home at the age of 102, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 9:00pm. This Christian soldier peacefully made her transition at St. Joseph of Harahan, in Harahan, Louisiana surrounded by her loving family members, with a smile on her face. She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Virginia Francois and Mary McMiller; grandchildren, Malinda P. Lee, Willie McMiller Jr., Perrie Phillips-Dunn (John), Patricia McMiller, Glenn McMiller, Tyrone Phillips (Christine), Shanta Phillips-Berry, Kim Phillips (Gloria), Wendy P. Whitsett, Darren Phillips (Lisa), Clarence McMiller, with a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Service at Providence Baptist Church, Officiating Pastor, Dr. Terry G. Lewis, Sr., 11509 Jefferson Hwy., River Ridge, LA 70123 on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Viewing 10am, and service 11am. Interment: St. Mark Cemetery, Kenner, LA Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson, River Ridge, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019