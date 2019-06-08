Felton Joseph Lee Sr. departed this life on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 72. Devoted husband of 43 years to Nancy Wilcox Lee. Father to Felton Jr. (Jaime), Michael (Crystal), and Amanda Lee Lewis (Daniel). Brother of Eddie Lee Jr. (Ellen). He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Sr. & Albertha Lee; his devoted grandmother, Eleanore Calvey and his brother Stanley. He is also survived by 4 grandsons: Malachi, Michael Jr., Christian, and Jean-Michel, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend his Homegoing Celebration at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2445 4th Street, Slidell, Louisiana 70458, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Arrangements by Doyle's Funeral Home, Slidell, LA. The family would like to thank the staff of Ochsner Medical Center, MTSU, for their dedicated service. We would also like to thank Dr. Allen Calabresi, for his care.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 11, 2019