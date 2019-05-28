Fidelina Heil passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 87. She was the mother of Luis Rodriguez and Maria Teresa Rodrgiuez as well as the late Renan Rodriguez and Raymundo Rodriguez. Grandmother of Diana Elizabeth Rodriguez, Christy Rodriguez Gaude, Gina Willis, Jacqueline Rodriguez, Darvin Rodriguez, Karol Pineda, and Gabriela Pineda, as well as the late David Rodriguez. She lived to meet her 19 great grandchildren, though she was closest to Christian Flores, Valerie Flores, Heaven Gaude, Triston Gaude, and Delilah Gaude. She was a strong woman who had an incredible sense of humor. She immigrated from Honduras with her children. She was a very hard worker, who worked for many years for the Hotel Royal Sonesta. She was genuine and kind hearted. Family was the most important thing to her. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Chapel of Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expressway, on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment will follow at Westlawn Park Cemetery in Gretna. Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 31, 2019