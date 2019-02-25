The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Honaker Funeral Home
1751 Gause Blvd. West
Slidell, LA 70469
(985) 641-1900
Flora C. Messina

Flora C. Messina Obituary
Flora C. Messina, 89, of Pearl River, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, in Slidell, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mario J. Messina; a brother, Joseph Covucci; and her parents, Mary and Frank Covucci. Flora is survived by two daughters: Joanna P. Messina, and Maria C. Messina; two brothers: Frank Covucci Jr, and George Covucci. Funeral Services will be held at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd West, Slidell, Louisiana, on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00am followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00am. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank St. Tammany Parish Hospital Hospice and, in particular, the incredible care and support provided by the caregivers of Home Instead and The Hospice Foundation of the South. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice Foundation of the South P.O. Box 5806, Slidell LA 70469 or at www.hospicefoundationofthesouth.org. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2019
