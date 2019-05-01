Flora Su Smith Neff passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday morning, April 29, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Robert Clay "Bob" Neff for over 40 years. Loving mother of Robert Clay, Jr. (Margaret), Spencer Lee, Jonathan Stuart (Merri), and the late John Richmond Neff. Daughter of the late Richmond and Sadie Wickersham Smith. Sister of Alfred Harley Smith and identical twin sister, Margaret Lu Smith Wood. Grandmother of Robert Clay III, Laura Sayre, Samuel Richmond, Lillian Vera and Benjamin Wickersham Neff. After Flora graduated from Converse College in 1959, she met and married the love of her life, Bob, in 1961. Flora was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and loyal friend to many. She was a devout Christian and a pillar of the Faith Presbyterian Church. Flora and her twin sister, Margie, had an incredibly special bond and were inseparable. In her younger years, Flora enjoyed playing tennis, running and staying physically fit. She was a proud member of the Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO) serving as Treasurer. Flora was genteel, but at the same time unwavering in her beliefs and principles. She was a great listener, a wise counselor and always made you feel like you were the most important person in the room. Flora was truly a woman of Grace, Faith and Dignity. Flora will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at Faith Presbyterian, 16330 Hwy 1085, Covington, LA 70433 on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:30 AM with visitation at church on Saturday beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Mrs. Flora Neff to be made to the , P.O. Box 96280, Washington, DC 2007 or https://www.arthritis.org/about-us/contact-us.ph E.J. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019