Florence Brisco LeCour passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the age of 98. Wife of the late Louis LeCour; daughter of the late John and Francis Brisco; mother of Kathleen L. Wilson, Louis LeCour, Ann L. Bickham, Martin LeCour, John G. LeCour, Robert LeCour and the late Mary Louise LeCour; sister of Lillian Broussard, the late John Brisco, Leon Brisco, Frank Brisco and Charles Brisco. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, priest and parishioners of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, also employees of Orleans Parish Sherriff Offices and New Orleans Museum of Art are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 13396 River Road, Destrehan, LA on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment: Providence Park Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
