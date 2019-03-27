The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
Florence Cheatham
Florence Cheatham departed this life on March 23, 2019 at her residence at the age of 92. She was a native of Bassett, AR and a resident of Marrero, LA. Beloved wife of the late Ernest Cheatham. Devoted mother of Inez, David, Daniel, Issac, Clifford and the late Alice, Cynthia, Samuel and Harold Cheatham. Mother in law of Pauline and Marilyn Cheatham, also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Second Salvation Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Second Salvation Baptist Church 212 Marrero Ave. Bridge City, LA on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Rev. Dr. Charles Crawford officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go www.davismortuaryservice.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019
