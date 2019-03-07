Florence Dowell Harris, affectionately known as Bae Bae, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Tulane University Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born the union of the late Sarah "Sadie" Hogan Dowell and Rev. Joseph Dowell Sr. Florence accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and was baptized by her father, The Rev. Joseph Dowell, Sr. at True Heart Baptist Church, which later became Greater Bright Morning Star Baptist Church. She was a faithful disciple of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Fred Luter Jr. Where she served as a member of the Seniors Soldiers Ministry, Sunday School, Mass Choir, Women's Chorus and the Culinary Ministry. She was also a license Cosmetologist. She really loved the Lord and was the epitome of a true Christian woman. Florence was educated in the Orleans Parish Public School System where she graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1961. She attended Southern University at New Orleans studying to be a Social Worker. Florence's union with Alton Harris produced three children; Alton Rene Harris (Vanessa), Michael Sean Harris and Sandi Michelle Harris. They will cherish her precious memories. Florence leaves behind siblings Elta Mosby (Sidney), Los Angeles, CA, Joseph Dowell Jr. (Patricia) Douglasville, GA, Gerald Dowell and Karen Dowell of New Orleans, LA. In addition, there are ten grandchildren, Tiffany Williams, Danielle Davis (John), Ashley Harris, Rose Irby (Shutasica), Kaila Harris, Breana Leach, Ashtyn Harris, Kevin Allen, Michael Harris II and Mitchell Harris. Bae Bae also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Florence was preceded in death by her parents Sarah Hogan Dowell and Rev. Joseph Dowell; brother James Hogan Sr. (Ebearl); sisters Geraldine Dowell, Evelyn Woodard and Jeanette Dowell. Bae Bae will truly be missed by family, friends and all who knew her. Relatives and friends of the family. Also Pastors, Officers and Members of Franklin Ave. B.C., Greater Bright Morning Star Baptist Church both of New Orleans, La. And all neighboring Churches, Fullview Missionary Baptist Church of Bartlett, TN, New Shiloh Baptist Church of Mobile, Ala. Staff and employees of Hancock-Whitney Bank, Tulane Medical Center Hospital (5th Floor), Ms. Diane Foto and Family are all invited to Celebration of Life on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, 8510 l-10 Service Rd, NOLA 70127. At 10:00 a.m. Rev. Fred Luter Jr. Pastor and Rev. Sam Young Jr. Officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until Celebration of Life Service begin. NO FINAL VIEWING. Interment: Providence Memorial Park Cemetery and Mausoleum. Professional service entrusted to Majestic Mortuary, 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., NOLA 70113; 504-523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary