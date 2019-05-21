Florence Lathers George entered into eternal rest on May 16, 2019 at the age of 64. Survived by her daughter, Patricia Davis; son, Shawn E. George; sisters, Daise Hamilton and Flouzella Jones; brother, Felton Lathers; 11 grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, May 25, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Jon Bennett, officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 25, 2019