Florence Riley Rapp entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 15, 2019, age 70. She is survived by her loving son, Kevin Rapp Sr.; granddaughter, Kyia Edmond and grandson Kevin Rapp Jr.; sisters, Gladys R. Vaughn (Cleveland) and Gloria R. Sims; devoted niece Julie Darrensburg; and host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Pastor Clarence B. Riley Sr. and mother, Louise Harris Riley; sister, Myrtle R. Brown; brothers, Clarence B. Riley Jr. and Leonard Riley. Florence was a proud graduate of L.B. Landry class of 1966. Relatives and friends of the family, Pastors, officers and members of First Agape Baptist Church and neighboring churches, are invited to attend the memorial service at First Agape Baptist Church, 3219 Thalia St. New Orleans, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 for 10:00 am, Pastor Eddie M. Payne, officiating. Burial Private.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019