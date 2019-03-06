Florida Paul

Florida Paul, age 63, entered eternal rest on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Florida and Johnnie Paul; 1 sister, Rosemary Edwards and 2 nephews, Harvey and Dameon Paul. She leaves to cherish her memories 3 children, Kieyonda Paul Burton, Candi Paul Walker and James Waxter, III; 9 grandchildren, DeJuan, Darrious, DaiJa, Asia and Joseph Paul, Jasmine and Keyshawanna Hawkins, James, IV and Faviyah Waxter; 1 brother, Roy Paul, 2 great grandchildren, 2 nephews, Sean and Jimmy Paul and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 10:00AM at Mt. Kingdom Missionary Baptist Church, 3756 Louisa St., NOLA. Pastor Darrick R. Johnson, officiating. Visitation 9:00AM until service. Interment Resthaven Park Cemetery. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019
